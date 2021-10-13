KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- KCPD has confirmed a triple shooting in the area of Prospect and Truman Wednesday afternoon.
According to police, the incident happened just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
One person sustained life-threatening injuries. The other two victims' injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
KCPD did say that Truman Road is closed in both directions at this time for investigation.
KCTV5 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.
