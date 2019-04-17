LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- Three people were injured after a crash on Interstate 435 and Lackman Road early Wednesday morning.
The wreck happened about 5:50 a.m. and involved four vehicles.
The westbound lanes of I-435 are closed as investigators work to clear the scene.
Police say those injured are expected to survive.
This is a developing story stick with KCTV5 both on-air and online for the latest updates.
