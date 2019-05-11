Liberty, MO (KCTV) - Police are investigating after three Chevrolet cars were stolen from Heartland Chevrolet in Liberty.
At about 4 a.m. on Saturday morning, the Heartland Chevrolet dealership was burglarized.
They may have dealer license plates on them.
Liberty police tweeted out about the stolen cars.
This morning at 4 a.m. Heartland Chevrolet was burglarized. The 3 cars pictured were stolen. They may have Dealer license plates on them. If you see these cars pls call your local police. If you have info on the burglary please contact @KCCrimeStop or Liberty PD at 439.4701. pic.twitter.com/ElzOkeRQRT— Liberty Missouri (@LibertyMissouri) May 11, 2019
Police are investigating the incident.
If you have any information, call the KC Crime Stoppers at 816-474-8477 or Liberty police at 816-439-4701.
