Three-alarm fire in Westport causes heavy damage

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Fire Department is investigating a three-alarm fire late Wednesday night that heavily damaged a Westport building.
The fire started around 10:16 p.m. and is located on Roanoke Road just south of Westport Road.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, heavy fire and smoke was showing from the two-story building, which is located behind the Westport Flea Market.
The fire was called under control at 10:42 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
