LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- The Lawrence Public Library has let the public know about a threatening message posted on 4chan about one of their events.
According to a statement from the library's deputy director, the library was notified about the threat on Friday.
The threatening message and call for protest was posted on the website 4chan and referenced the "Reading Rainbow Storytime with Deja Brooks" event scheduled for today.
On the library's website, a summery of the event says:
"Join our host Deja Brooks as she reads and performs stories embracing our local LGBT community and celebrating families of all kinds! Deja’s Reading Rainbow is a storytime about love and friendship, being different and belonging, being unique and being accepted, colors, rainbows, and, of course, fun!"
The threat did not include the names of anyone specific, they said.
As a precautionary measure, the library has asked that a Lawrence Police Department officer be present during the event in order to support library security staff.
"We take all threats seriously and investigate them thoroughly in the interest of the safety of our patrons, staff, program partners and performers," the statement said.
"Lawrence Public Library administration will continue to work together with the FBI and the Lawrence Police Department to keep informed of any further developments, and will communicate them publicly if more information becomes available," the release said.
The library posted the release on Twitter and also tweeted the following addition: "Just a reminder that hateful comments (homophobic, racist, Antisemitic, etc.) will not be tolerated and accounts will be subsequently blocked."
