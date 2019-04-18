Threat puts Kansas City charter school on high alert

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City middle school will begin its day on high alert following a shooting threat.
Academie Lafayette sent a letter to parents Wednesday night saying a faculty member found a note written by a student "indicating that the student wanted a shotgun and that he/she only needed 'two shots,'" the parent letter states.
Administrators reported the note to the Kansas City Police Department, who is carrying out an investigation. In the meantime, the school will be checking students' bags and coats, and staff will be on high alert, the letter goes on to say.
"We know this is disconcerting and even frightening for our families, but unfortunately has become a way of life in the educational community," said Head of School Elimane Mbengue in the letter. "We will continue to keep you posted."
Calls and emails to the school early Thursday morning for additional information were not immediately returned.
Academie Lafayette is a French-immersion public charter school that teaches kindergarten through eighth grade.
