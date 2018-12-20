Threat found on bathroom wall at Park Hill South High School

RIVERSIDE, MO (KCTV) -- Extra police will be on hand at Park Hill South High School Friday.
That decision was made late Thursday when a threat was found written on the wall in a bathroom.
The school says they’re now working with police to investigate whether or not there is any real danger.
Below is the letter that was sent out to parents:
"Dear Park Hill South families,
I wanted to let you know that at the very end of the school day today, we found a threat to our school written on the wall in the bathroom. We are working with police to investigate whether or not there is any real danger, but no matter what, to keep our school safe we will have increased police presence at South tomorrow.
We appreciate the quick work of the Riverside Police Department to make sure South is a safe place to learn tomorrow.
Thank you,
Dale Longenecker
Principal"
