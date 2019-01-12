KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- The National Weather Service says portions of Kansas City received over seven inches of snow overnight.
Nearly 25,000 KCP&L customers did not have power this morning, while nearly 3,000 are without power in Wyandotte County.
By 2:45 p.m., the number of affected customers was just past 109,000 and there were 3,399 active outages.
By Sunday morning, there were still 80,000 customers without power.
"All available field crews and contractors have been brought in to get power back as soon as possible," KCP&L said in a release. "KCP&L crews started restoring power last night and have restored about 25,000 customers since the storm began."
"Because snow continues to fall and accumulate on trees and power lines, KCP&L is still assessing damage as crews work to repair damage," they said. "Weather and road conditions are slowing restoration."
"Because of those circumstances, firm restoration times are not yet available," they said. "Based on current conditions, we expect restoration work to continue into Sunday."
Later on Saturday, KCP&L told KCTV5 News that vegetation crews are treating this like a “major ice storm” and they have activated their mutual assistance, which means they are asking for assistance from Mid-America in Iowa and Joplin to come into KC. They would later tweet and say "more help is on the way" and that 250 linemen from Mid-America and Empire District are coming to help.
Also, on Sunday morning, they said that Westar Energy had sent help as well.
A list of warming centers is available by calling 2-1-1.
Power is on at Arrowhead Stadium.
Several different agencies were reminding people to keep 911 lines open for emergencies and to not call that number about power outages. Instead, people should call their power company directly.
The Harrisonville police have been posting on Facebook about an outage in their city.
"We know that most of our residents are still without power and we are unfortunately unable to give an update on that situation," the Harrisonville police said on Facebook. "We know that the electric department is working on the problem(s) but we don't know anything more than that. If the cold is becoming a concern to you and you can get there, the Community Center has set up a warming station."
According to Daniel Barnett with the city of Harrisonville, 40 percent of the city was without power at the worst point. Soon before 5 p.m., that number was down to 25 percent.
Repairing the outage has been an active situation, with something else breaking as soon as one thing is fixed.
By halftime during the Chiefs game, there were about 50 people at the community center.
The Sugar Creek Police Department said around 5 p.m. that they do not know when power will be restored there and that anyone needing to stay warm or charge their phone can go to their meeting room.
The Waldo and Southeast branches of the Kansas City Public Library will not open on Saturday due to power outages.
Accumulating snow will continue all morning with additional light snow through the 7 p.m. hour, KCTV5's Erin Little says.
Parts of Kansas City could receive up to 10 inches of snow by Saturday evening.
Roads are expected to be snow packed and slushy all day depending on your location.
"RideKC buses and paratransit service are experiencing delays due to poor road conditions," RideKC said in a press release. "Most buses are running 20 to 30 minutes behind schedule. Paratransit services are in Phase B and experiencing 60 minute delays. We encourage paratransit users to reschedule nonessential trips this evening and on Sunday."
On Sunday, they also said that they will not be having warming buses.
Also, the KC Streetcar was asking people via Twitter not to shovel their snow onto the streetcar tracks because it can impede travel and cause delays.
In Overland Park, the city said that they are expecting a little more snow to accumulate overnight, but that crews had plowed the major roads and residential streets. They said they will be taking another pass over the roads overnight to plow and treat them again.
crews finished up treating just before dark today and are on standby tonight and tomorrow in case conditions change. Anti-ice has been applied, which will slow refreeze overnight. BUT: expect icy spots on bridges & overpasses. Slow down, allow extra time this weekend. pic.twitter.com/ZpxAbhsGCC— KCMetroKDOT (@KansasCityKDOT) January 13, 2019
Crews treated all night, day shift has arrived to take over. Supervisors say we are in a good position for the next round of snow-roads are wet, slushy in spots so allow extra time and expect possible slick spots on bridges, etc— KCMetroKDOT (@KansasCityKDOT) January 12, 2019
.@MSHPTrooperA: "Since this weather event began yesterday, Troop A personnel have responded to 637 calls for service, assisted 343 stranded motorists (slide offs), 122 crashes with 10 injuries." #MOWX pic.twitter.com/pvPVMdkZCI— KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) January 12, 2019
