FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – With the new X-Men movie on the horizon and the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward from Endgame superhero fans are making an epic request to carry on a legacy.
Thousands of people have a signed an online petition demanding Danny DeVito assume the role of Wolverine.
DeVito, standing at 4 foot 10, is probably more suited to play Ant-Man (No offense to Paul Rudd) however according the petition, fans have plenty of faith.
“The only man able to take the throne after Hugh Jackman. We believe that if Wolverine is to make an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that the only man able to pull it off is Danny Devito,” read the Change.org page.
As of Wednesday morning, over 11,000 people have signed out of the petition’s 15,000 signature goal.
KCTV5 has yet to reach out to Marvel for comment.
