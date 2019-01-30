KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Over 3,000 KCP&L customers are currently experiencing a power outage.
At the peak of the outages over 5,000 customers were impacted.
Early Wednesday morning, 2,300 costumers were impacted in the downtown Kansas City area near Penn Valley Park and Troost Avenue. Their power has been restored according to KCP&L.
However, within the hour 1,700 customers began to experience an outage in a similar area, this time near North Hyde Park along Gillham Plaza.
Another 1,500 people are without power in Northern Missouri near Oxford and 700 more near Maryville.
Other areas impacted include Overland Park, Shawnee, the Northland and Grandview.
This comes as wind chills near -20 degrees were reported Wednesday morning with high temperatures only expected near 6 degrees. Clouds and a few light snow showers will be possible with a 30 percent chance for light snow.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for the latest updates.
