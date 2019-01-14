Thousands of Kansas City residents still without power after weekend storm

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- KCP&L says this is the worst storm they've dealt with in 30 years and that includes all the ice storms.
At one point, as many as 170,000 people were without power and about 40,000 are still without and a good number of them are in Kansas City, Missouri.
Waldo was an area that was particularly hit hard, thanks in part to all the beautiful trees.
KCP&L says it expects work will continue until at least Thursday as multiple work crews from Illinois, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri work to restore power.
In the meantime, people are growing weary, many of them have been without power since late Friday night or early Saturday.
"And now it's down to 22 and we are one of those 22. Yeah, we called this morning and they were very nice, but they said they'd move on to other areas where they have more people out," said Kaycie Goff, lost power.
KCP&L says an increased stress on the trees has led to additional outages Monday, so they are bringing in crews from Nebraska and Arkansas Monday night. That means there will be about 2,000 workers in the metro Tuesday trying to get power restored.
