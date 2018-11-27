Thousands of dollars worth of power tools stolen from Habitat for Humanity in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Thousands of dollars’ worth of power tools and building supplies were stolen from a Habitat for Humanity trailer.
The items were stolen the day before Thanksgiving from Truman Heritage Habitat for Humanity.
The non-profit uses the tools to build and repair homes all across Eastern Jackson County from Kansas City to Oak Grove as part of the organization’s ongoing commitment to helping homeowners in need.
“Without tools, we simply cannot build and repair homes for residents in Eastern Jackson County Missouri,” said Christina Leakey, president and CEO of Truman Heritage Habitat for Humanity. “We have to put current projects on hold and we can’t start critical repairs until we can replace our stolen equipment.”
Truman Heritage Habitat for Humanity currently has five new construction and rehab home projects underway in Raytown, Kansas City and Independence and multiple critical repair and weatherization projects throughout the metro.
In order to replace stolen tools, Truman Heritage Habitat for Humanity has set up a fundraising campaign starting on Giving Tuesday to raise funds to replace the necessary tools and supplies.
If you would like to donate tools, please contact Development Director Carla Simpson for further details at 816-461-6551 x225 or csimpson@trumanhabitat.org.
