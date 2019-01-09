KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The government shutdown is going hit federal workers on Friday, when no paycheck hits their wallets.
More than 18,000 of those affected workers are in Missouri and Kansas.
In Missouri, 14,400 employees from the departments of Treasury, Agriculture, and Homeland Security aren’t getting paid.
In Kansas, 3,800 workers from the departments of Agriculture and Transportation and the EPA will go without a paycheck.
Those workers will now not get paid for another month.
The federal government is actually the largest employer in Kansas City.
The salaries vary for all those affected employees, but the American Federation of Government Employees says many of them do live paycheck-to-paycheck.
A Kansas City federal contractor started a GoFundMe account to be able to pay her bills. She’s a single mother and has already raised more than her $5,000 goal.
In past shutdowns, employees receive back-pay when the government re-opens, but that’s not necessarily the case for government contractors.
Congressional Democrats say a solution to this shutdown is to table the issue of border security for now and pass a budget to fund the rest of the government.
“No president should pound the table and demand he gets his way or else the government shuts down, hurting millions of Americans who are treated as leverage,” Senator Chuck Shumer said.
Dozens of members of Congress from both sides of the aisle are refusing to take their own paychecks until the rest of government employees get paid.
