KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Millions of people are headed out of town today ahead of the Labor Day weekend.
And despite the rainy weather, local airlines and roadways are full of travelers trying to get one last long weekend in before the unofficial end of the summer.
Of the 17.5 million people expected to hop on a plane over the next three days, about 40,000 of them are expected to go through Kansas City International Airport. There are not many delays yet out of KCI -- just a few to Denver, Charlotte and Tampa.
Travelers headed to the southeastern portion of the U.S. are keeping an eye on the path of Hurricane Dorian, which is expected to make landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on Monday. FlightAware reports airlines have canceled more than 80 flights to destinations in the Caribbean, Florida and Georgia. We may see more flight cancellations closer to Monday or Tuesday as the storm makes landfall.
American, Delta, United, Southwest, JetBlue and Spirit have information on their websites about how passengers can get back the difference in fares. Some airlines also recommend people wait until later in the week to fly if they can.
KCTV5 spoke with several travelers at KCI early Friday morning who said it's worth the extra effort to get out of town early to avoid some of the congestion. The peak travel times locally today will be between 1 and 4 p.m.
