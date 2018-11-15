OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- This weekend marks what many deem the start of the holiday season.
Many consider the Holiday Boutique the Super Bowl of holiday shopping.
Last year, more than 43,000 people came through the doors. This weekend, they are expecting even more.
The 315 different vendors will offer everything from savory to sweet treats, home décor to the latest fashions. The Holiday Boutique has something for everyone on your list.
“Something to spice up your s’mores, spice up your hot chocolate,” said William Wald, with The Modest Mallow.
Wald is selling handmade gourmet marshmallows that takes him five hours to make in just one batch.
“This is mocha. It’s made with Broadway Espresso blend coffee and Ghirardelli Chocolate,” Wald said.
Almost everything you’ll find here is unique to Kansas City.
Savory Addictions CEO Craig Jones wanted to make his product different from others on the market.
“What we do is we take nuts, we season them and then we put them in real smokers,” he said.
And what’s more Kansas City then putting something in a smoker?
While you decorate your home, picking out items here, you can also bring others some holiday cheer. All the trees and wreaths you see as you walk in, you can bid on and the proceeds to back into the community.
We distribute coats, food, new children’s clothing, personal care items, a gift for everyone in the family for the holiday season. These are our neighbors, most of them are hardworking, they just don’t make enough to make ends meet,” said Larry Bigus, with the JoCo Christmas Bureau.
And new this year, people can bid on their phone from home. So even if you come early, you still have a chance of winning.
The shopping event goes until Sunday. It’s $14 to get in only $12 if you get a ticket online and kids are free.
