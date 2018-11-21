This year expected to be busiest Thanksgiving for travel since 2005

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- If you're traveling for Thanksgiving this year, you're not alone.
More than 48 million people are expected hit the roads this week.
To put that in perspective, the population of New York City is just over 8 million and more than 4 million will crowd airports.
This is expected to be the busiest Thanksgiving for travel since 2005.
So, if you're headed out of town, you should probably plan for some delays.
Lines at Kansas City International Airport haven’t really been too bad so far Wednesday morning. There’s already been one cancelled flight to Seattle, and one that’s been delayed.
KCI is projecting to see record travel for Thanksgiving, so one can expect big crowds and some lines getting in and out of parking lots.
There are a few things you can do to get through airport security a little faster.
Make sure to pack smart and print off your boarding pass even if you have it on your phone. That’s because if the airport is having any technical difficulties, passengers with physical paper tickets get to board first.
And, make sure to give yourself plenty of time. Flights will be pretty full and if you miss your flight, it could be tough to find another one.
United States airport officials say more than 30 million passengers are expected to pass through airports between Nov. 16-27.
But, if you’re flying Thursday or Friday, the crowds won’t be as bad. Those will be the lightest traffic days in the sky and on the roads.
The busiest day overall will likely be the Sunday after Thanksgiving when most people will be traveling home. TSA expects this day to break into the TSA’s top 10 busiest days ever.
