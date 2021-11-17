Kansas Governor Laura Kelly speaks to media on April 21, 2021

In this photo from Wednesday, April 21, 2021, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during an event at the Statehouse in Topeka. Kan.

 (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, KS. (KCTV) --- Kansas Gov. Kelly said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's decision to temporarily not enforce the Covid-19 vaccine mandate was the right one.

Kelly has expressed her opposition to President Joe Biden's Covid-19 vaccine mandate for private businesses.

On Wednesday, she again spoke out against the Biden mandate. 

"This is the right decision by OSHA," Kelly said. "As I’ve said before, states have been leading the fight against COVID-19 – it’s too late to impose a federal standard, which is why I opposed the Biden Administration’s mandate for private businesses."

Late last week, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the hold on the mandate going into place.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.