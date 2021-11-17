TOPEKA, KS. (KCTV) --- Kansas Gov. Kelly said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's decision to temporarily not enforce the Covid-19 vaccine mandate was the right one.
Kelly has expressed her opposition to President Joe Biden's Covid-19 vaccine mandate for private businesses.
On Wednesday, she again spoke out against the Biden mandate.
"This is the right decision by OSHA," Kelly said. "As I’ve said before, states have been leading the fight against COVID-19 – it’s too late to impose a federal standard, which is why I opposed the Biden Administration’s mandate for private businesses."
Late last week, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the hold on the mandate going into place.
