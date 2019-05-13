ULYSSES, KS (KAKE/CBS) -- A Western Kansas teenager will soon graduate with a high school diploma and a Harvard degree.
Braxton Moral will graduate from Ulysses High School with a high school diploma on May 19.
A week later, he will graduate from Harvard University with a bachelor of liberal arts degree.
The 17-year-old wants to attend law school and begin his journey toward a career in law and politics.
"People have always told me to be ambitious and work hard. It's nurture over nature. I mean I had a great support group who've always encouraged me to do the best I can. People have always helped me -that's all it really takes is just a great foundation and a great support team to really help you along the way," Moral said.
Friday was the last full day of classes for Moral, but he still has several finals before both graduations.
When asked what and who he credits for his success, he talked about his upbringing. He credits his Western Kansas upbringing for teaching him humility and his parents for their support.
"They’re always there to reinforce my belief in myself. That's perhaps the biggest lesson they've taught me whether it's true or not, they've always told me you can do anything that you set your mind to," Moral said. “I couldn't do anything that I do without the people around me. They've always been by my side and seem to always will be.”
