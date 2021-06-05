KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Another video has surfaced from inside a gas station where a Kansas City man was shot and killed by police back in March.
It's the third video this week that's been released by faith leaders.
That day in March, Malcolm Johnson was killed by a police officer and an officer was shot in the leg. Police had a stop order for Johnson and were at the gas station at 63rd and Prospect to arrest him in connection to a shooting.
Earlier this week, members of the faith community presented video with no audio that showed officers coming inside the store to approach Johnson. The actual confrontation only shows feet.
A second video released did have audio, which included an officer saying "shoot him" after a struggle.
The third video released Saturday appears to be shot from someone working at the store. It shows Johnson's body on the ground, face down.
Khadijah Hardway, the spokesperson for the family, said they want a federal investigation.
"We want a federal investigation," she said. "It’s time for the Department of Justice to come in."
Family members have called the shooting death an execution.
"It sets a complete picture," Hardway said. "You know it answers a lot of questions. But the one at that’s clear is that their loved one was executed."
In all three instances, witnesses turned over videos to faith leaders in Kansas City. They say that they turned over the video to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
Michael Tabman, a retired FBI agent, analyzed the first two videos for KCTV5.
He said the videos show just one angle and that's why ballistics and other investigative techniques are important.
Once the Missouri Highway Patrol's investigation is complete, the case file will go to Jefferson City for review, then to the Jackson County prosecutor.
Johnson's family wants the five officers involved to be fired and charged immediately.
