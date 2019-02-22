OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- A third person has been charged in the murder of 17-year-old Ben Workman- Greco of Overland Park.
Raymond Cherry, 24, has been charged with first-degree-murder. He is being held on a $1 million bond.
Police also say two other suspects were involved with the murder.
Juriah Jones, 17, and Alan Hicks, 21, are also charged with first-degree murder.
Authorities say, Workman-Greco was killed on Jan. 23 in an Overland Park apartment where he had moved roughly two weeks earlier.
