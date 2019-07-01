BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- Around the metro, you can find firework tents with large firework kits. Some people think it's just not big enough and try to alter them, that's when things go wrong.
“We've had homes explode,” John Ham, ATF Public Information Officer, said. “We've had businesses explode.”
A business fire in Grandview in 2017 and a house fire that killed a man in Kansas City in 2014, show what can happen if you illegally make fireworks.
“Wherever they are making those, is an accident waiting to happen on a very grand scale,” Ham said.
Ham said they are now seeing more people tamper with commercially produced legal fireworks to make them more potent or powerful.
“We've had people killed. We've had people lose their legs. People lose their arms,” Ham continued. “It's not a home chemistry set.”
Altering the smallest of fireworks shells comes with a huge risk.
“It's all friction sensitive. Heat sensitive and shock sensitive. People think they can engineer themselves the next greatest device and it's just not worth it,” Ham said.
If an illegally made or altered firework can make a watermelon blow up, imagine what your homemade pyrotechnic attempt can do to you.
“What people end up doing is cutting into these and having them blow up in their hand or their face,” Ham said.
Experts recommend buying fireworks from a licensed seller who is inspected by a fire marshal. Their products are also tested for quality control.
“Companies spend millions every year with pyrotechnic chemists. Enjoy them the way they are designed to be shot,” Ham said.
If you suspect someone is putting your neighborhood in danger by making illegal fireworks, you can anonymously report tips to 1-888-ATF-BOMB.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.