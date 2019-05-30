BUCKNER, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating after three Ford Mustangs were stolen from a Buckner car dealership.
Matt Ford Sales say they had three individuals break into their dealership and steal the cars from their lot early Wednesday morning.
The dealership is located at 29906 East U.S. Highway 24.
Surveillance video shows the suspects damaging the gate, then breaking the door of the dealership.
Any information leading to the arrest of these individuals will be rewarded with cash. Contact Matt Ford Sales at 816-249-2630, and they will forward all information to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.