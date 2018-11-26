These women left an Overland Park store with their arms full of clothing, police say

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Police hope you can help them find a group of women accused of grabbing a whole armful of clothes and dashing out the front door of a local shop.
They apparently pulled the move twice this month, once on Nov. 10 and again four days later at retailer located in the 11400 block of W.95th Street.
If you have any information about who they are, call police at 913-344-8729 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
