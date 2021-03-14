KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV5) -- A car crash near 59th and Nogard turned deadly when a Good Samaritan stopped to help the victim of a hit-and-run.
The Good Samaritan’s name was Cindy Goulding according to her family.
“There’s nobody like her,” said Cindy’s husband, Raymond Goulding.
Goulding’s daughter, Stephanie Dixon, happened to see the family car at the scene Sunday morning and stopped too.
She didn’t expect to see her mother on the ground.
“I didn’t see my mom anywhere and when I got to the other side of the van, she was laying between the van and the sidewalk,” Dixon said. “She’d already passed.”
Police say a Good Samaritan stopped to help the victim of a hit and run after the driver and others inside fled the scene.
That’s when police say a pick-up hit the SUV Goulding was standing next to. They said the impact of the crash killed her.
Dixon said neighbors took off her mother’s jacket and covered her body up before police and EMS arrived. Neighbors also comforted her while she processed the loss of her mother.
“She sat there with my mom the whole time until I happened to come across the scene,” Dixon said. “She stood there with me while I was comforting my mom.”
Raymond Goulding, Cindy's husband for 26 years, said he wasn’t able to say his goodbyes at the scene.
“I know she’s not going to, but I’m still waiting for her to come back,” he said. “She’s a hell of a wife.”
Family members and friends gathered in the Goulding’s kitchen Sunday night to comfort the family that gave them a hand when they needed it.
“She’d give you anything,” Dixon said. “Even if you weren’t related to her, if you ever knocked on the door and needed a place to stay, she’d never turn you away no matter what.”
Police say the man who hit and killed Cindy is in custody.
A 43-year-old male was booked shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday for vehicular homicide and DUI, according to the Wyandotte County booking log.
He has not been charged yet and KCTV5 is still working to confirm the identity of the suspect.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family.
More here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.