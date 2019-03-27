KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Someone’s life could be changing to the tune of $750 million Wednesday night.

That makes it the fourth-highest prize the United States lottery has ever seen. The last time there was a Powerball winner was in late December.

One QuikTrip in the metro is special, because it’s already lucky. This is the store where a winning Mega Millions ticket was sold just two weeks ago. A Shawnee man stopped to get gas here and ended up $50 million richer.

Shawnee man wins $50 million in Missouri Lottery game A gas stop in Kansas City paid off handsomely for a Shawnee man to the tune of $50 million.

So, lots of people are stopping by and crossing their fingers hoping that lighting strikes twice.

The cash value for tonight’s jackpot is about $465.5 million. But, with all the ticket buying going on today, that jackpot will likely go up.

Before you play in an office lottery pool, read this With half a billion dollars up for grabs, lottery pools are quickly flooding offices.

You have until 9 p.m. to get a ticket. Tickets for a chance to win cost at least $2 each.The drawing is tonight at 9:59 p.m. CT.

The odds of someone winning the Powerball grand prize are one in more than 292 million.

We are not sure what the chances would be for someone to win it at the same QuikTrip store where someone else already won a jackpot, but it’s safe to say it’s slim.

And remember, you can still win a good chunk of change without winning the actual grand prize. You get all five numbers, but not the Powerball, that’s still $1 million. And if you get four of the numbers plus the Powerball, that’s still $50,000.

One other thing to note is that if you win in Kansas, you have the option to remain anonymous. But, if you win on the Missouri side, everyone’s going to know you’re rich.

A look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, South Carolina)

3. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

4. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)

5. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)

6. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)

7. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (one ticket, from Florida)

8. $587.5 million, Powerball, Nov. 28, 2012 (two tickets, from Arizona and Missouri)

9. $564.1 million, Powerball, Feb. 11, 2015 (three tickets, from North Carolina, Puerto Rico and Texas)

10. $559.7 million, Powerball, Jan. 6, 2018 (one ticket, New Hampshire)