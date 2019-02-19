KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Several performances in town went on as planned despite the snow. Between the Kauffman Center and the Sprint Center, about 7,000 people were on the road in the name of entertainment Tuesday night.
The Rock Cello group playing at the Sprint Center Tuesday night had to cancel their show in Denver last week when snow kept the performers from getting there.
Those who KCTV5 met waiting to get in said travel won’t be an issue for them, local or not.
“We are staying the night, so we’ll be pretty safe. Hopefully it stops in the morning otherwise we’ll have to see some family too while we are at it,” Shawn Seymour, an Omaha resident, said.
The snow started coming down at the Kauffman Center just before 7 p.m. by which time many were already snug inside.
The National Geographic speaking engagement was nearly sold out but there were a fair number of empty sets left by those who opted out last minute.
By the time the event began, the snow accumulation had grown exponentially, and the wind was whipping it into drifts.
But the venue’s president and CEO said they avoid deciding for the guests whether it’s safe to attend.
“A lot of people are planning on it and coming into town in some cases for that, traveling for it. In any case, we want to have the show that we promised them,” Paul Schofer, Kauffman Center President and CEO, said.
Don’t judge road conditions based on what you see though.
The roads could actually be better in downtown Kansas City than elsewhere because we saw three plows circle the venue right before the show ended.
We checked other performances and saw that Starlight did choose to cancel its comedy show Tuesday night due to the weather.
