GOODLAND, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating a homicide that occurred in Goodland, Kansas.
The Sherman County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 20, and special agents and the crime scene response team responded.
At approximately 12:30 a.m. Thursday, the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting that a male victim had been shot. As sheriff’s deputies arrived at the block of 5000 County Road 23, in Goodland, they discovered 21-year-old Zachary Chavez, of Tribune, suffering from a gunshot wound.
EMS transported Chavez to the Goodland Regional Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at approximately 2 a.m.
A person of interest connected to the case has been identified and is currently in police custody.
The investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.