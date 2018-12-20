SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) – The Shawnee Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying a man who stole a bird from a pet store.
On October 22nd, a man stole an orange and green Sun Conure bird from a Shawnee pet store.
The photos of the man have just become available.
