SEDALIA, MO (KCTV) – The Sedalia police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a male subject in reference to a theft investigation.
The Sedalia police are looking for a male subject that is in reference to a theft investigation. The male was in a 2016-2017 Nissan Altima.
If you have any information, the police are asking that you contact Commander David Woolery at 660-827-7823 Ext 1204.
