KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- For those that have severe food allergies, the world can be a minefield.
“It really impacts every aspect of your life. Every quality of your life,” said Emily Brown who’s two young daughters are each affected by food allergies.
Millions of Americans have to swear off shellfish, peanuts, eggs or gluten to avoid allergic reactions that can range from stomach cramps to life-threatening swelling of airways.
“That fear of accidental exposure is certainly always there. In particularly when your kids are not in your care,” Brown said.
Brown said one of the keys to managing food allergies is learning to read food labels, though it’s a tedious job.
“Even if you’re only managing a peanut allergy, you have to be very careful in reading labels. And it’s not just avoiding peanut butter. There may be traces of peanuts protein or dust in the enchilada sauce, or in the seasoning. You have to read every label, every time and it’s very serious,” Brown said.
Researchers estimate that up to 15 million Americans have food allergies, including 5.9 million children under the age of 18.
And despite a rise in the medical condition, allergist Dr. Marissa Love, from the University of Kansas Health Systems, said there’s no definitive reason as to why food allergies are affecting more people.
“There hasn’t been enough conclusive evidence to point in one direction versus the other. So, at this point a lot of the research is being directed to what’s the cause, how can we prevent this,” Love said.
Love says what we do know, is people who have a family history of allergic disease can pass that down to the next generation. And food allergies could also stem from the foods we’re more exposed to.
“Not many people in our population eat sesame seed items or sesame seeds itself. However, if we lived in the Mediterranean, hummus is very common. They make a dish called 'tahini' that has a lot of sesame seed in it. So, sesame seed allergy is very common in that population,” Love said.
Despite being able to track down guaranteed reasons for food allergies, the awareness level is growing.
For instance, beginning Dec. 12 American Airlines will allow passengers with peanut allergies to pre-board flights in order to wipe down seats to remove allergen residue.
And new studies are constantly emerging.
Recently, new research has shown milk allergies to be the most common in children.
“The good news is it is one of the allergies that's able to be outgrown and most children actually grow out of their milk allergies,” said Dr. Purvi Parikh, with the Allergy & Asthma Network.
Though as long as a person has a food allergy, the battle to keep up with the cost of alternative foods can be a challenge for some.
“If you have a special dietary need, there could be real challenges to accessing those foods in certain communities. Whether it’s inner city or inner city communities where these foods just aren’t on the shelf. Then when they are on the shelf, they cost so much more that they’re cost prohibitive,” said Brown.
When comparing prices at a local Hy-Vee, alternative foods were priced higher than their conventional counterparts.
The biggest cost differences were found in bread at $1.79 a loaf versus gluten free bread at $5.99 - then eggs at $1.19 and egg replacers at $7.59.
It’s estimated in the Kansas City area alone there are 8,000 people who would qualify for a local food pantry that serves low income based families with food allergies.
Brown is the founder and CEO of the pantry which now has four locations across Kansas City.
After personally experiencing the challenge of affording the foods her daughters needed, she wanted to help others.
“It doesn’t provide all the food that they need, but by providing this they’re really able to stretch their dollars. And hopefully not make a difficult choice between their health and hunger,” Brown said.
Brown has some advice if you’re someone who’s new to the fight against food allergies.
“This journey is a marathon, it’s not a sprint and you have a village of people to support you,” Brown said.
