KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On the last week of Black History Month, a historic Kansas City street will pay honor to the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The Paseo Boulevard will be changed to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Kansas City officials will formally install the first of the new signs Monday morning to reflect the name.
By doing this, Kansas City will join nearly 900 cities, towns and villages across world that have a road, street or bridge named after King.
In Kansas City, there will be 202 road signs, 19 signs on a signal mast arms and two LED lighted signs.
The city is saying by mid-April smaller signs can be handled internally.
Bigger signs that are illuminated are a special order that can take up to six months or so.
This is more than a year in the making, there was a lot of debate over renaming The Paseo.
Kansas City is one of the last major cities across the country currently without a major street named for King.
The Paseo was just one of three suggestions recommended by the mayor’s advisory group. The final vote split the city council 8 to 4.
