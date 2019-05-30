OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- While Missouri women wonder what to do if the only abortion clinic in the state closes, we took a closer look at their options.
Going out of state for care is not new for Missouri women.
Mary Kay Culp with Kansans for Life said an outright abortion ban is not what groups like hers are aiming for.
“We want an incremental approach because we want our approach to last,” she said. “69 percent of all our abortions are done under nine weeks.”
Looking at numbers from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Culp says the numbers in Missouri are similar.
“It’s a far cry from all these screaming headlines that all the abortions in Missouri are going to be banned,” she said.
“These bans on abortion early in pregnancy are, for many, essentially an outright ban,” Rachel Sweet with Planned Parenthood Great Plains Votes.
However, the one clinic in Missouri that provides abortions could close, sending women to other states.
“That’s definitely a possibility,” Sweet said. “One thing we know about Missouri is that they have a history of passing medically unnecessary restrictions that have already made it difficult for providers in the state to operate.”
Take a look at the map at the top of this article. Those are all the offices that Planned Parenthood says provide abortions in the Midwest.
If the St. Louis clinic closes, women who live in the Bootheel will have to drive to a different state.
The closest one to a city like Poplar Bluff is Memphis, Tennessee. On the other side of the state, women in Springfield would be close to Fayetteville, Arkansas or Tulsa, Oklahoma. However, those cities are still more than two hours away.
In 2008, there were five clinics in Missouri. More than 11,000 abortions were performed that year. Last year, with only one clinic in the state, 6,000 abortions were done.
So, are women going to other states? Culp said yes.
“We do a lot of the Missouri abortions already,” Culp said.
In 2018, the KDHE said providers in Kansas performed almost 3,500 abortions on women who did not live in the state. That nearly equals the number of women in Kansas who had abortions.
In Overland Park, Sweet said the clinic will stay open and, if women can’t make it there, go to a neighboring state.
“I know in Illinois there are a lot more options,” Sweet said. “There are a lot more providers in Illinois.”
In 2018, more than 7,000 abortions were performed in Kansas.
