OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – The Olathe police department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult.
Ralph A. Terrell Jr. is a 57-year-old man who was last seen in the 400 block of South Rodgers Road at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 134 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Terrell was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and dark colored sweat pants.
He also has medial conditions that do require medication, which he does not have with him.
Terrell was last seen walking on foot and does not have access to a vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.