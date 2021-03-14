KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- After last year's tournament was canceled due to COVID-19, the NCAA Tournament is set to return this year.
Locally, the Kansas Jayhawks and Missouri Tigers each made the tournament --- and are in the same region.
Other Big 12 and SEC teams made the bracket.
Interested in the full field? Click here to download a printable bracket.
