ST. LOUIS, MO (AP) - Missouri environmental regulators say the early estimate is that about 43 barrels, or 1,800 gallons (6,814 liters) of oil leaked from a pipeline near St. Louis.
The leak, discovered Wednesday in St. Charles County, forced the closure of sections of both TransCanada's Keystone pipeline and Enbridge Inc.'s Platte pipeline while an excavation crew determines which of the pipelines leaked.
A TransCanada spokesman says the Keystone pipeline is closed from Steele City, Nebraska, to Patoka, Illinois. Enbridge says its pipeline is closed from Salisbury, Missouri, to Wood River, Illinois. Both companies are based in Canada.
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources says the oil is contained to an area of about 4,000 square feet (372 sq. meters). The agency says oil did not get into any waterways, including the Mississippi River, which is about 2,000 feet away.
