JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) - Missouri House members have voted against protecting staff from being fired for being lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender.
House members in a Tuesday voice vote rejected the proposed change to House internal rules.
Kansas City Democratic Rep. Greg Razer is gay and pushed for the change. He says that people should not be fired because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.
Razer told colleagues that "your religious views may say we're going to hell. But we also have the right to have a job."
Springfield Republican Rep. Curtis Trent raised concerns that adding those protections for LGBT House staffers could infringe on religious liberty. He said there needs to be more debate on the issue, and said it shouldn't be decided in an internal rule change.
