KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department had asked for the public's help in locating a male that forced a woman into a car.
On Wednesday, at approximately 4:30 p.m. at a Cenex gas station located at 7501 Troost Ave in KCMO, a male forced a female into a Pontiac G6 Sedan, bearing a possible Missouri License Plate of UL9-D4H and drove away.
Just before 11:00 p.m., officers have cancelled the alert of the possible kidnapping.
The female has been located and is safe. The male has been identified and the investigation is still ongoing.
