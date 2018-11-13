KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City police were called to a scene where gun shots were heard.
When officers arrived on the scene, an adult male was outside the residence with gunshot wounds.
The male was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
At this time, there is no suspect information.
Anyone with information is asked to call TIPS hotline anonymously at 474-TIPS.
There is an up to $10,000 reward for information in this case.
