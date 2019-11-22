JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Much of Jefferson City is still recovering six months after an EF-3 tornado hit in May.
Looking around the city, there is still evidence of how strong the winds were. At the Simonsen Ninth Grade Center, you can still find shingles that cut through the school's exterior wall from houses across the street.
The tornado ripped the school's roof off, and most of the west-facing windows were blown out. The school had let out for the semester mere hours earlier, but if students had been inside at the time, they would have gone downstairs to the first or second floors. Those designated safe areas were untouched by the strong winds.
Jefferson City School District officials added major roof repairs to their summer workload, which had already involved renovating the original high school and opening a brand new school.
"It just probably tripled the amount of work we thought we were gong to do, and so a lot of people canceled vacations and stuff that summer," said facilities director Frank Underwood. "We just put our nose to the grindstone and got the job done."
The school district is still considering whether to remodel, sell or demolish the building.
The district had planned to use the ninth grade center for summer school. After the tornado hit, however, they only had a few days to arrange where they were going to put students while also figuring out how to set up shelters.
Underwood said when you're looking at all that broken glass and twisted metal, you can't help but wonder what it must have sounded like.
"For a very young, 14 year olds being in here, 15 year olds, that kind of a traumatic experience would have been horrible," he said. "I'm so glad it happened when it did, so nobody was in here."
Elsewhere around the city, contractors and insurance companies were flooded with claims, leaving a lot of people at a standstill on putting their homes and businesses back together. That includes the Historic District on Capitol Avenue.
Most of the buildings along that stretch are occupied by businesses, but they were homes built in the early 1800s. They can be expensive to own and time-consuming to renovate. The tornado made a direct hit on one side of the street, leaving piles of brick behind.
People told KCTV5 News there's a lot of heart and history in the area, so it's worth getting it back to where it was. There are still many homes and businesses with boarded up windows, still showing the scars of that May day in Jefferson City
The Public Housing Authority is making a big push this week to redevelop some of the abandoned properties in the district as well.
