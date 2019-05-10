KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Kansas City's theater scene is growing - and this time, senior rescue dogs are the stars.
The Martin City Melodrama and Vaudeville Co. hosts the pleasantly unusual vaudeville show that, depending on the night stars, nine to 11 senior rescued dogs.
The dogs once lived in shelters and are now in the cast of the production.
"We had to pick the dogs who wouldn't decide to add their own dialogue," said Jeanne Beechwood, the director.
A portion of proceeds will help fund the Grandview theater's Top Bananas program that makes the theater spotlight accessible to actors with disabilities.
"Their creativity has been so tapped into," Beechwood said. "The joy of being able to give that gift reminds me why I love theater."
The Martin City Melodrama & Vaudeville Co. can seat 50 people, so you will need to make a reservation.
