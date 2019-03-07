KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- On Feb. 23, 1999, Star Boomer vanished.
She was last seen in the Turner section of Kansas City, KS, at a bar called Uncle Mike’s.
Witnesses originally admitted there was a bar fight, and Boomer was knocked out then dragged out of the bar by two men, never to be seen again.
“I just started praying crying and thinking I don’t know what’s going on but something is wrong and I felt that,” Boomer's mother, Hazel Hurtie, said.
Boomer’s family said they knew something was wrong even before the official missing person’s report was filed. They say Boomer would never leave her 3-year-old son.
Charges in the case dropped
Two men were originally charged in Boomer’s death.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation refers to one suspect as a “lifelong criminal with a history of violent behavior, particularly toward women.”
Prosecutors eventually dropped the charges because key witnesses were terrified to cooperate. It became a case with no body, no real crime scene and tight lips from the dozens of people who were inside that bar.
“We know the story. We know what happened to her and we know who did it. We just need a little more information to put it together and get these guys charged. We just need more people to come forward,” KCK detective William Carpenter said.
Detectives say the Boomer case has been marked by fear and frustration.
New leads
For years, detectives have searched caves and tunnels looking for Boomer.
KCK police are now revealing they are focusing on a new location that is not a cave or tunnel. A ground canvass has already taken place, and the next step is cadaver dogs.
“The volunteer group that does that ... they’ve asked for us to wait until spring it has do with weather and ground ... easier pick up scent from the ground,” KCK master detective Tiffany Bergtorf said.
Police have also recently been back to Uncle Mike’s Bar now that is has a new owner. Detectives ripped up tiles and baseboards searching for old blood.
Police are also trying to connect with a person named Edward.
“I think Edward has a lot of information, and Edward, by what we were told, was not directly involved in this but may have lot of information and would be very helpful to talk to,” Carpenter said.
Edward used to frequent the Turner section of KCK. He may have lived or worked there but has moved out of the state. Detectives believe he may have been a mechanic.
“If I don’t do anything else ever, if I can arrest the people responsible. That would make my career worthwhile,” Carpenter said.
Family begs for answers
“I think eventually, in the end, God’s got their number. They are going to have to pay in some way or another,” said Boomer's sister, Cyndy Hurtie, who has been relentless in her search for answers.
Cyndy Hurtie became a private detective and trained with search and rescue dogs. She has personally confronted the suspects and searched for her sister’s body.
“They need to pay for it they don’t need be out on the streets hurting and doing things to other people,” she said.
If you have any information in this case, contact police directly at 913-573-6034.
