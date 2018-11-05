KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Just one more night before Election Day, but, already, Kansas has seen an incredible turnout for early voting.
The state has collected more early ballots than it did for the last midterm election in 2014 and even the 2016 presidential election.
The races in both Kansas and Missouri are coming down to the wire with just hours until the polls open.
On the Missouri side, the race is tight for the Senate seat.
Republican candidate Josh Hawley was in Blue Springs on Monday in his final push to win voters over. And, he had some words to say about his opponent, current Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill, including her opposition of Supreme Court judge Brett Kavanaugh.
"She even said it in a debate with me, she said, 'Oh , I didn't really have anything to do with that. I announced my opposition before the allegations came out.' Total lie. That's a total and complete lie. She waited. She knew. She was part of the smear," Hawley said.
President Donald Trump will be in Cape Girardeau Monday night in his push for this year's midterms. It's his second visit to Missouri in five days. He is endorsing Hawley for that Missouri seat.
Meanwhile, McCaskill will be in Kansas City Monday night for her final push.
Current data shows she's out-funded Hawley for this election, but the race is still neck-and-neck.
Her rally is at 6:30 p.m. at St. James United Methodist Church at 55th Street and Wayne Avenue.
McCaskill was in Columbia on Friday.
The Hawley-McCaskill race is one reason the president is still out on the campaign trail on Monday. He's doing what he can to help Republicans hold onto control of Congress.
Election Day
Election Day
Stick with KCTV5 for updates throughout prime-time with live reaction to all the big races as results come in.
You can also find updates throughout the evening on kctv5.com and the KCTV5 News app.
