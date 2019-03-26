KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A controversial proposed budget for the Department of Education calls for nearly $18 million in cuts to the Special Olympics. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos defended those cuts before a House subcommittee Tuesday.
“We had to make some difficult decisions with this budget,” DeVos said.
Participating in the Special Olympics has been life changing for many local athletes including one athlete who just returned from winning three medals at the Special Olympics World Games.
“The silver was in singles and the gold was in traditional doubles,” Colin Garrison, who is a Special Olympics World Games medal winner, said.
After winning three medals in Abu Dhabi and competing against the world’s best bocce players, Garrison said it was very exciting.
“It was very, very exciting to win these medals. It was so amazing,” Garrison said.
Garrison was on the basketball court Tuesday night with his team preparing for an upcoming tournament. He has participated in Special Olympics sports since he was 14-years-old.
“It really means a lot to me,” Garrison said.
His father and coach, Mike Garrison, learned Tuesday night that Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ latest budget proposal could slash $17.6 million in funding for the Special Olympics.
“Special Olympics has become a way for them to reach out into the world. They get to see people like themselves. It becomes their social outlet. It’s a way for them to engage in the world that they would not be able to otherwise. It is a great program,” Mike said. “I hope they reconsider that because Special Olympics has helped so many kids in so many ways.”
We’ll have to wait to see if the budget proposal gains traction. It faces long odds for approval in the House where Democrats are in control.
Tara Baker, who is the Director of Marketing & Communications for North America Special Olympics, sent KCTV5 a statement:
“Special Olympics is a nonpartisan organization that strongly supports policies, legislation and practices that guarantee the rights, full participation, and integration of people with intellectual disabilities (ID). Special Olympics recognizes the progress that has been made around the country in eliminating the stigma, stereotypes, isolation, and discrimination that people with intellectual disabilities face – most importantly around access to sport, health, and education opportunities and services. We ask federal, state and local governments to join Special Olympics in remaining vigilant against any erosion of provisions that have made a substantial difference in the lives of people with ID.
As is the case each year after the President presents his budget to Congress, we engage in opportunities, such as our annual Capitol Hill Day activities, to educate lawmakers about why grant funding for our health and education programming is critical to protecting and increasing access to these services for people with intellectual disabilities. We look forward to continuing to raise awareness among U.S. government officials about the important work that Special Olympics doing in the United States and around the world.”
