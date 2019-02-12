2018 Festival d'ete de Quebec - Day 7

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Grammy Award-winning duo The Chainsmokers will perform in Kansas City this fall.

The World Way Joy tour will stop at the Sprint Center on Nov. 15.

Multi-platinum band 5 Seconds of Summer, who is featured on The Chainsmokers' latest single "Who Do You Love," will be joining all dates along with rising pop star Lennon Stella, who is opening the show.

The 41-city tour, produced by Live Nation, will kick off on Sept. 25 in Cincinnati, Ohio, and make stops in major cities across the U.S. and Canada before wrapping in Vancouver, BC on Dec. 6. 

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

