KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – As Halloween gets closer, more people are heading to Kansas City’s West Bottoms for a scary good time.
While the visitors are looking to be frightened for fun, staffers are also making sure everyone is safe.
The Beast, the largest haunted house attraction in the United states according to its owners, has some security procedures that all customers should know about.
Every customer must go through a security screening before entering the haunted house. Metal detectors are placed outside the house as well as bags and purses are checked for contraband and weapons.
Amber Arnettbequeaith with Full Moon Productions, the company that operates the Beast, explained that the entertainers performing at the Beast go through a background check before they can be approved to scare.
Cameras are placed throughout the house to ensure safety for all, and each entertainer has a button at their station that is to be pushed when a customer is overwhelmed or needing to be walked out.
“We then have managers and floor walkers on every single floor that then can get to that person immediately and walk them down the emergency set of stairs if they choose to leave.” Arnettbequeaith said.
EMTs, off-duty police and firemen are also all on site for assistance that may be needed.
