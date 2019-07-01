MISSION, KS (KCTV) -- Senate Bill 28, also known as Claire and Lola’s Law, goes into effect Monday. It’s a law named after two sisters with the same medical condition, sadly one of the girls died last December. Their parents wanted to use CBD Oil with THC for treatment and Monday, that new law allows people with life-threatening medical conditions to do so.
One of the owner’s at CBD Solutions in Mission has an aggressive form of cancer and knows all too well how CBD can help when you don’t think you have anywhere else to turn.
“I found out last August that I had stage four lung cancer and I didn’t know what to do, I was freaking out,” Todd Chappel, Co-Owner of CBD Solutions, said.
Chappel tried several CBD products until he found the one that worked for him.
“My strength came back, the side effects of my chemo went away, my appetite was great, my hair stayed in my head, I didn’t even know I had cancer, it was amazing,” Chappel said.
A new law is now in effect. The law allows patients with debilitating medical conditions to use CBD oil with up to 5% THC, the compound in marijuana that produces a high.
Patients must have a letter from a doctor who diagnosed their condition 15 months before they buy the oil. A third-party independent lab must also verify the product.
KCTV5 News reached out to the state of Kansas and a local law maker who served on a committee that approved this measure to get more information on how businesses are supposed to move forward. But no one returned our calls.
“There’s so many grey areas right now I really don’t want to wade into it and get in trouble until I know what’s safe for me, and I would love to offer it to people if it helps them,” Chappel said.
According to the governor's office, the new law provides an affirmative defense for possessing CBD with THC to treat certain medical conditions.
It also prohibits agencies from removing children from homes of parents for possessing or using the CBD oil for medical treatment.
