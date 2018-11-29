KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --Thanks to the hard work of some social media sleuths, a dog is back with his family after going missing more than two years ago.
9-year-old Bono went missing more than two years ago.
“I let him out to use the restroom and I went back to get him and couldn’t find him,” said Theodore Armstrong, owns dog.
Armstrong searched for Bono for weeks.
His fiancé, at the time took to social media.
Somehow after 26 months away from home, Bono was reunited with Armstrong on Wednesday.
“They called and said they’d found him,” exclaimed Armstrong, “It was real fun. It felt like home again.”
Bono was found in an abandoned shed all the way in Grandview.
But, he got right back into life at home with a few scrapes and cuts.
Armstrong may never know what happened while Bono was away, but he says he does not think the dog was abused.
Armstrong used to live in a house and let Bono out without a leash on.
Now, Armstrong says Bono will always have leash.
