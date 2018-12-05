MERRIAM, KS (KCTV) -- Police work can be a thankless job.
But one tree in the lobby of the Merriam Police Department celebrates the thanks the department does get.
“I think it’s important to remember that we do have support from our community and our residents, and we very much value that support. We wanted to display that. We’re proud of it,” Capt. Troy Duvanel said.
Decorating with words of gratitude this holiday was Duvanel's idea.
“Most of these cards on here are from children,” Duvanel said.
It’s been a rough year, he says. The line of duty deaths of Wyandotte County deputies Theresa King and Patrick Rahr are still fresh in the hearts of all local law enforcement.
“We placed them at the top of our tree so they won’t be forgotten,” Duvanel said.
Just under the angels on top the tree is a special thank you note from Rohr’s young son.
“Deputy Rohr actually worked for a brief time at the Merriam Police Department before getting hired on at the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office. So that was an especially tough loss,” Duvanel said.
It was a tough loss of two heroes whose sacrifices won’t be forgotten this Christmas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.