KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The U.S. Highway 69/18th Street Expressway bridge over the Kansas River will open to traffic Friday afternoon after months of repair work.
The Kansas Department of Transportation says drivers should not expect to drive on it until noon.
KDOT says most detour signs to be removed starting after the morning rush hour, and the remainder will come down over the weekend.
Repair work began in mid-April. The bridge required repairs to prevent further deterioration.
During the six months of repair, 92 of the 138 bottom chords were fixed, 30,000 rivets removed, 25,000 bolt holes drilled and 60,000 bolts installed.
If KDOT had kept the bridge open during these repairs, work would have taken well over a year with one lane traffic each way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.