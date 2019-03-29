JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A fourth person has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Riley McCrackin outside a Raytown pool hall on March 4.
Mackenzie Hyatt, 17, now faces a charge of second-degree murder.
Court records say that, right after McCrackin was shot, Hyatt got into the driver's seat of Tynan Mullen's Dodge Dart and drove herself, Logan England, Kaci Cox, and Mullen out of the area.
Hyatt drove the group to Cox's residence. After arriving, Hyatt got back into the vehicle and was driven to another residence in Lee’s Summit.
Hyatt said that, on the night of the shooting, the Dodge Dart was parked far away from the scene because the plan was for England and Mullen to meet with McCrackin to "squash the beef."
Hyatt said the vehicle was parked at that location because England told her that he, Mullen, and McCrackin might fight and England didn't want Hyatt to see that.
Prosecutors have requested a cash-only bond of $200,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.